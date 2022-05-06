Ruger Ramblings & The Venerable Single Six

Bill Ruger Got Me Hooked

As many of you know, my first revolver was a department issued Ruger Service Six. Next came a slew of Ruger single actions, all New Models. Guns in .357, .41 Magnum, .44 Magnum and my favorite, .45 Colt followed. As a matter of fact, the .45 Colt was the first single action I bought, a stainless 7.5” barreled shooter.

Once I learned about old model three-screws, the search was on. Later, I discovered the Bisley’s, Redhawk’s, Hunter’s, GP-100’s and SP-101’s. Yup, I was hooked!