Ruger Ramblings & The Venerable Single Six
The twenty-two rimfire is undoubtedly the most fired cartridge in existence. Even during these torrid times of ammo drought, it maintains its popularity for many reasons. As prices continue going up, the .22RF is still cheaper than any centerfire ammunition. Having the recoil of a flea kiss, it allows us to simply shoot for effect, testing our aim, while just “having fun” with family and friends.
Bill Ruger Got Me Hooked
As many of you know, my first revolver was a department issued Ruger Service Six. Next came a slew of Ruger single actions, all New Models. Guns in .357, .41 Magnum, .44 Magnum and my favorite, .45 Colt followed. As a matter of fact, the .45 Colt was the first single action I bought, a stainless 7.5” barreled shooter.
Once I learned about old model three-screws, the search was on. Later, I discovered the Bisley’s, Redhawk’s, Hunter’s, GP-100’s and SP-101’s. Yup, I was hooked!
.22 Skidoo
Like most things, it took a while for a dose of common sense to hit me, and I started looking for .22’s. Back then, three screw .22 single actions were plentiful and cheap, going for around $200. So, I started stocking up on them whenever I could. I was pretty lucky, stumbling onto some beautiful guns. I never got a flat gate but did get some nice early modeled dove-tailed rear sight, three screws, a rare super single six 3-screw, with adjustable sights, and couple of new models to round things out. Throw in a few MKII’s, a bearcat, and a shopkeeper, and I had plenty of joyous ways to expend my .22 habit.
Single Six Fix
The Ruger Single Six was and is my favorite .22 handgun. The dual cylinder models allow shooting .22 Magnums, for when extra power may be needed. The early models have sturdy windage driftable dove-tail sights. The three-screws also have the four distinct “clicks” like the Colt, while cocking the hammer. Trigger pulls are usually pretty decent, too.
If I could have just one Single Six, this would be the one. The sights are durable, can’t be knocked off zero, there’s no batteries to die on you, or scope to fog up, or get knocked off zero. Those old cowboys knew what worked and was durable.
Ruger Hunter
I do have a Ruger Hunter .22RF/Mag I’m very fond of. It shoots as good as I can hold and sports a Bushnell Trophy 2-8X power scope mounted to it with integral mounts on the barrel. It’s a great training gun for keeping the eyes sharp and finding objects in the scopes field of view, something vital during a hunt when you only have a few seconds to shoot.
Doing so can be tricky, so practice is relevant for success in the field. The scope is also a great way of testing ammo, removing almost all human error.
Red Dot .22
My daughter absconded with my stainless 6.5” barreled New Model years ago. I’m smiling as I type this. It has a Weigand no-drill mount and a no name brand red dot sight on it. Sight acquisition is fast, and it is fun to shoot. It’s also great for when your eyes are tired or strained and you still want to pop a few more rounds.
Super Single Six
As the name implies, this is Ruger’s Super model .22. It too is a three-screw, dual cylinder, with adjustable rear sight for both windage and elevation. It is a very accurate shooter with preferred ammo, in this case Winchester Super X HP ammo. A few years ago, when my eyes were much sharper, I did a side-by-side comparison of the iron sighted Super Single Six and my scoped NM Single Six. At 25 yards, it was a tie. Group size was practically identic
Ruger Wrap-Up
The majority of my guns are Ruger’s. This is because they are made and priced for the working man. Sure, I have other more expensive guns, but Ruger provides a value I’m not scared to risk my money on. They’re built stronger than need be, making them durable. You’ll never wear one out but will have a blast trying to do so.