The sights are mounted on the upper receiver and do not move when the cylindrical bolt operates, and the ears on the back of the bolt allow for easy manipulation of the bolt when chambering a round. The sights are excellent consisting of a black post front sight matched up with a fully adjustable rear sight. The receiver is also drilled and tapped for a Weaver or Picatinny-style base for the use of optics. I went with the pistol scopes mounted on the Ruger base. One of the really handy features when mounting a scope with this base is the fact when the scope is removed the factory sights can be used without removing the base.

This latest Mark IV is available in a stainless-steel version at 53.5 oz. or an alloy frame which comes in lighter at 46.3 oz. Features common to both include the simple takedown as mentioned above, a one-piece CNC machined grip frame, cold hammer forged barrels, contoured ejection port for ease of fired brass exiting and easy to grasp ears on the back of the bolt for ease of cocking — especially handy when a scope is mounted. Each model has an ambidextrous thumb safety, pushbutton magazine release on the left side of the frame. It’s easy to operate and the magazine drops positively when the button is pushed.