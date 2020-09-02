Mark Family Heritage

At the time both Colt with their Woodsman series and High Standard produced all steel and relatively expensive .22 pistols. William Ruger had the audacity to believe he could challenge these two giant manufacturers. Not only this, but rather than fashioning the frame out a one piece of steel, Ruger significantly lowered the price of a .22 pistol by stamping metal parts and welding two pieces together to come up with the frame. These were built in a little red barn and shipped in wooden salt cod boxes. These were fixed sighted field pistols with the original barrel length being 4″ and a 6″-version was soon offered. The original price was $37.50.

The Standard Model .22 Pistol was accurate and definitely inexpensive, especially when compared to Colt and High Standard .22s. But it certainly was not perfect. Instead of 10 rounds, the magazine held only nine and was a real bear to load — the top was sharp and did a job on the fingers. Another shortcoming was the fact the slide did not stay open when you fired the final shot. Those original Ruger .22s are known as Red Eagles due to the red Ruger emblem on the grip. This was changed to black when partner Alexander Sturm died shortly after production started. Although it had shortcomings it was about to be improved several times. Now, Colt and High Standard .22s are gone, and the Ruger remains the .22 semi-automatic pistol by which all others are judged.

By 1951 Ruger had added target sights and the Mark I was born complete with heavy barrel and excellent sights. The Mark I would last until 1982 when it was replaced by the Mark II. With the arrival of this third model, improvements included a 10-round magazine and the slide stayed open when the last shot was fired. The magazines were no longer sharp at the top and hard on fingers and by reversing the button on the side of the magazine they could be used in the Standard Model/Mark I pistols. All in all, the Mark II was an exceptional pistol, so in 2005 Ruger took a slight step backwards by improving it to the Mark III.

The Mark IIIs were and are exceptionally good shooting pistols, and the magazine release was changed from the bottom of the frame to a standard pushbutton on the side. However, there were some other things added that are improvements or downgrades according to one’s point of view. These included a loaded chamber indicator and a magazine disconnect preventing the pistol from firing when the magazine was removed.

These pistols were frustrating to take down. The takedown was not the problem, but getting them back together was.