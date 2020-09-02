The sights are mounted on the upper receiver and do not move when the cylindrical bolt operates, and the ears on the back of the bolt allow for easy manipulation of the bolt when chambering a round. The sights are excellent consisting of a black post front sight matched up with a fully adjustable rear sight. The receiver is also drilled and tapped for a Weaver or Picatinny-style base for the use of optics. I went with the pistol scopes mounted on the Ruger base. One of the really handy features when mounting a scope with this base is the fact when the scope is removed the factory sights can be used without removing the base.
This latest Mark IV is available in a stainless-steel version at 53.5 oz. or an alloy frame which comes in lighter at 46.3 oz. Features common to both include the simple takedown as mentioned above, a one-piece CNC machined grip frame, cold hammer forged barrels, contoured ejection port for ease of fired brass exiting and easy to grasp ears on the back of the bolt for ease of cocking — especially handy when a scope is mounted. Each model has an ambidextrous thumb safety, pushbutton magazine release on the left side of the frame. It’s easy to operate and the magazine drops positively when the button is pushed.
Ruger’s Mark IV 10" .22 Semi-Automatic Target Pistols
About four years ago Ruger brought out the latest version of their .22 semi-automatic pistols, the Mark IV. Although it’s numbered as the fourth version, it’s actually the fifth iteration to arrive. Let’s back up a little and take a closer look.
Mark Family Heritage
At the time both Colt with their Woodsman series and High Standard produced all steel and relatively expensive .22 pistols. William Ruger had the audacity to believe he could challenge these two giant manufacturers. Not only this, but rather than fashioning the frame out a one piece of steel, Ruger significantly lowered the price of a .22 pistol by stamping metal parts and welding two pieces together to come up with the frame. These were built in a little red barn and shipped in wooden salt cod boxes. These were fixed sighted field pistols with the original barrel length being 4″ and a 6″-version was soon offered. The original price was $37.50.
The Standard Model .22 Pistol was accurate and definitely inexpensive, especially when compared to Colt and High Standard .22s. But it certainly was not perfect. Instead of 10 rounds, the magazine held only nine and was a real bear to load — the top was sharp and did a job on the fingers. Another shortcoming was the fact the slide did not stay open when you fired the final shot. Those original Ruger .22s are known as Red Eagles due to the red Ruger emblem on the grip. This was changed to black when partner Alexander Sturm died shortly after production started. Although it had shortcomings it was about to be improved several times. Now, Colt and High Standard .22s are gone, and the Ruger remains the .22 semi-automatic pistol by which all others are judged.
By 1951 Ruger had added target sights and the Mark I was born complete with heavy barrel and excellent sights. The Mark I would last until 1982 when it was replaced by the Mark II. With the arrival of this third model, improvements included a 10-round magazine and the slide stayed open when the last shot was fired. The magazines were no longer sharp at the top and hard on fingers and by reversing the button on the side of the magazine they could be used in the Standard Model/Mark I pistols. All in all, the Mark II was an exceptional pistol, so in 2005 Ruger took a slight step backwards by improving it to the Mark III.
The Mark IIIs were and are exceptionally good shooting pistols, and the magazine release was changed from the bottom of the frame to a standard pushbutton on the side. However, there were some other things added that are improvements or downgrades according to one’s point of view. These included a loaded chamber indicator and a magazine disconnect preventing the pistol from firing when the magazine was removed.
These pistols were frustrating to take down. The takedown was not the problem, but getting them back together was.
Mark IV Upgrade
Then the best upgrade of all occurred with the Mark IV Model and it is definitely both new and improved. There were several versions produced including a 5-1/2″ Bull Barrel Target Model in both blue and stainless, a Competition Model, and the Mark IV Hunter Model. All of these have the same form as this long line of .22s from Ruger, however, even though the form has been maintained there has been a major change that will relieve a lot of frustration off a lot of shooters — takedown has been simplified!
Now there is a recessed button in the back of the frame which when depressed allows the upper receiver to tilt up and off the grip frame without the use of tools. Even more importantly it goes back together simply and easily with no frustration. My eternal thanks go to the Ruger engineer or engineers who came up with this much-needed feature. I no longer dread the thought of field stripping my Ruger .22 Pistol.
This latest .22 Mark IV features a heavyweight 10″ bull barrel, making it perfect not only for small game and varmints hunting but also for target shooting and just plain plinking. It has black checkered synthetic Red Eagle grip panels, contoured ejection port, ambidextrous manual safety, pushbutton magazine release on the left side of the frame which allows the magazine to drop positively and freely, and two 10-round magazines are included. The bolt stop is located on the left side of the frame above the grip panel. Gone is the loaded chamber indicator, however, the magazine disconnect remains. The pistol cannot be fired if the magazine has been removed.
The sights are mounted on the upper receiver and do not move when the cylindrical bolt operates, and the ears on the back of the bolt allow for easy manipulation of the bolt when chambering a round. The sights are excellent consisting of a black post front sight matched up with a fully adjustable rear sight. The receiver is also drilled and tapped for a Weaver or Picatinny-style base for the use of optics. I went with the pistol scopes mounted on the Ruger base. One of the really handy features when mounting a scope with this base is the fact when the scope is removed the factory sights can be used without removing the base.
Shooting The Bull
I test-fired with a lucky 13 variations of .22 Long Rifle ammunition with excellent results. Four of these were new, at least to me, .22 Long Rifle ammunition from Lapua and SK with both the SK Pistol Match and the Lapua Pistol OSP grouping under 1″ at 25 yards. With all ammunition tried groups averaged right at 1″ for both pistols. Sometimes the blued version shot slightly more accurately, and other times the stainless-steel version went out in front. The most accurate load for both pistols was the Winchester Super Silhouette clocking out right at 1,110 to 1,125 fps and putting five shots in 7/8″ at 25 yards. For varmints or small game both versions averaged right at 1,150 fps with CCI Mini-Mag HPs with groups just over 1″.
With all the different versions of ammunition tried, there were no malfunctions whatsoever, no failures to feed, fire, or eject. They also both performed exceptionally well with cheaper bulk ammo. For my use I will probably leave the stainless-steel version scoped and go back to the factory iron sights on the blued version giving me a choice whatever the situation or target happens to be.
MSRP of the Stainless-Steel Mark IV Target is $719 while the blued version comes in at $645. The latter, of course, is less expensive and lighter, while the stainless-steel version is the best choice for those who are going to be packing this pistol in all kinds of weather.
I can’t imagine functioning without several .22s. My first was a Ruger Single-Six in 1956 and is still in use today. It will always be my Number One .22 sixgun. However, it seems to me it’s always necessary to also have a .22 semi-automatic pistol. The Ruger Mark IV 10″ Target fills the bill quite nicely.