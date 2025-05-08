Sixgun Simulation

Details

The first thing one notices on the gun is the polished grip frame. Made of aluminum, as all flat tops were, it was anodized, which tended to wear off with hard use. When this occurred, the easiest and cheapest way to cure the unsightly scars was to simply remove the anodized finish and polish the grip frame to its natural silver color.

Next, are the custom walnut stocks Skeeter fitted to the gun. This adds to the coolness factor times a hundred, as knowing Skeeter made the stocks with his own hands, powered by his elbow grease and sweat, adds a custom feature like no other.

The stocks are very thin. You’d think with the recoil of a .44 Magnum, you’d want more to hold onto, but let me tell you, the thin stocks felt great in your hand and negated recoil of the powerful factory cartridges.

Lastly, there was the smooth action and trigger of the gun itself. Again, all work was performed by Skeeter, further transferring his DNA both inside and out of the gun. Shooting this sixgun establishes a bond with the shooter, just as reading Skeeter’s writings did.

Skeeter’s son Bart was gracious enough to not only allow both Doc and me the privilege of shooting one of the most iconic sixguns in history, but he joyously allowed Doc’s boys to shoot it too, on a following visit. Skeeter carried this flat top in an early production Lawrence 120F holster with a matching carved belt made by a friend.

His favorite load was slightly less than Elmer’s 22 grains of 2400 with a Lyman 429421 cast slug. Skeeter used a slightly tamed-down 20 or 21 grains of 2400. This was his favorite hunting and woods bumming gun. He carried it often to good friend Evan Quiros’ large Texas ranch, according to Bart.

All of us wanted to be, or associate with Skeeter in some shape or form, and by having a 7.5″ Ruger flat top Blackhawk, it was as good as shaking hands with the man himself.