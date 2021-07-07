Yeti Ready

By now, I’m pretty much covered in snow, Yeti-like, creating the perfect camouflage. While cocking my sixgun, I bleat to stop the unsuspecting buck, raising my Ruger Bisley Hunter to eye level.

Slowly raising my arms, I establish good sight alignment. I snug the front sight tight to his front shoulder, 1/3 the way up from his chest, as he’s quartering towards me. The front sight’s red insert contrasts beautifully against his snow-laden hide. Pushing the front sight through his chest, I start my trigger press. The snow-induced silence is broken by the explosion of Alliant 2400 smokeless powder being ignited. The thunderous BOOM startles me! This is a good thing. The deer mule kicks as I hear him breaking brush in a panic run, then crashing. All is silent again, except for my breathing….

By now, my heart’s racing and I’m panting like I just ran a mile, even though I’ve been stationary. After waiting 20 minutes, I get up on wobbly legs, staggering to where the deer was last standing. Adrenalin is powerful stuff. Holding back the inevitable release does wondrous things to the body! It’s why we hunt.

Seeing tufts of fur and skid tracks in the snow from where he fishtails, I follow his trail. He doesn’t go 30 yards before burying himself into a cedar thicket.

Dressing him, I see the .45 Keith slug takes off the top of his heart. No wonder he didn’t go far. Feelings of sadness, jubilation, appreciation and thanks course through me, as I start the drag back to my vehicle.