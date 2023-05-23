Bear Package

My first holster fulfillment requirement came upon me in the days before the Internet satisfied every conceivable marketing niche. I needed a functional and reasonably priced holster for my Ruger New Model Super Blackhawk chambered in .44 Magnum with a 7½” barrel.

I always thought those bandoleer-style setups looked really neato. Tracking bear sporting a big revolver strapped across your chest on a nice leather rig laced with steel rivets and spare cartridges made you look, well, like a serious bear hunter. I had two reasons I didn’t need no stinkin’ bandoleer. The first was money. The second was given my “robust” featured midsection, a big revolver strapped across my chest would tend to complicate the search-and-locate maneuver when I needed to ben over and retrieve the cartridge I just dropped into the weeds. My choice just needed to be functional. I would leave neato to the big shots.

While holster shopping brick and mortar style, I found a Hunter’s Series 1100 in size 50 designed for, among other guns, a Super Blackhawk. It’s just a light brown leather holster with a belt loop. Here’s the best part: Creditors across the nation were not imediately alerted when I handed the holster to the cashier.

What I needed to address was how to open-carry my Ruger in this holster while on the hunt without having hypothermia hound me. I found my solution in the “big man” store I’ve been alleged to frequent — a 3X-Large leather belt. This belt wraps my cold weather attired circumference and leaves plenty of slack to pull my holstered Ruger in nice and tight. I wear the .44 on my right hip because that’s where my trained draw instinct is focused. Ya never know when you’ll have to Wyatt Earp a big ol’ belligerent bruin.