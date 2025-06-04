Spotlight New Gear July/August 2025 Issue
Guns and the gear to carry and outfit them.
Check out 2025’s latest.
Trailhead Kukri
TOPS Knives
TOPS Knives’ Trailhead Kukri, designed by Jason Swain, is a modern take on a design that’s been around for 400 years or more. It’s a unique EDC compared with the classic Kukri shape, mixed with a karambit-style handle and good ergonomics. The 9.25″ knife is strong, capable, and comfortable with a heat treated 4.75″ blade made of 1095 RC 56-58 in a sniper grey finish. It comes with black canvas Micarta handles and a black Kydex sheath. MSRP: $270. For more info: TOPSKnives.com
Serenity Max
Cabot Guns
Cabot Guns’ Serenity Max combines hand-forged Damascus steel with Cabot stainless steel technology. It features a double-stack frame and grip for supreme performance and comfort. The slide, etched with Damascus patterns, contrasts with the vapor-smooth grip panels, both machined from solid steel. The entire piece is cloaked in 416 stainless steel. It arrives with two 17-round magazines (capacity-restricted states will receive 10-round magazines) that are STI/2011 compatible. MSRP: $9,595. For more info: (724) 524-1002, CabotGuns.com
Osight S 2 MOA Dot
Osight
The Osight S 2 MOA Dot is an enclosed optic with an aspherical lens, delivering zero distortion, parallax-free clarity and more. It has a magnetic charging cover with an integrated battery display, providing real-time battery status for both the cover and the optic. The OAL housing combines the lightweight properties of standard 7075 aluminum with superior toughness and strength. Designed for optics-ready slides, this compact optic offers compatibility for seamless integration with a wide range of builds. MSRP: $199.99. For more info: [email protected]
Vickers Tactical Slide Stop
TangoDown
TangoDown Inc. announces the latest addition to the Vickers Tactical lineup, the Vickers Tactical Slide Stop or Part Number VTSS-005. The VTSS-005 for GEN5 .45ACP/10MM GLOCK models is precision stamped from 4130 chrome moly steel and heat treated with a non-glare black finish. Note: Fits GLOCK GEN5 .45ACP/10MM caliber models: 20, 21, 29, 30. Installation by a Certified GLOCK armorer or gunsmith recommended. MSRP: $32. For more info: [email protected]
Alligator Gun Belts
MTR Custom Leather
MTR Custom Leather’s genuine Alligator Gun Belts are made entirely by hand and meticulously designed from individually selected wild alligator skins. Sourced sustainably across America’s dangerous swamplands, each hide has its own unique character and story. Comes in 1.0″, 1.25″ or 1.5″ wide and stitched from head to tail. MSRP: $350. For more info: MTRCustomLeather.com
PR 57
KelTec
Chambered in 5.7x28mm, the PR 57 pistol from KelTec boasts a unique top-loading design that replaces traditional magazines with stripper clips. Its compact dimensions are ideal for concealed carry: 4.64″-long barrel, 4.95″ height, 0.937″ width, OAL of 7.16″ and it weighs 14 oz. The PR 57 is red dot sight compatible, has a 4.5-lb. trigger pull and 20-round capacity. MSRP: $399. For more info: (800) 515-9983, KelTecWeapons.com
MegaStream USB
Streamlight Inc.
The MegaStream USB flashlight from Streamlight delivers ultra-bright, long-range illumination in a compact, rechargeable design. Measuring 5.3″ long, it produces up to 1,800 lumens and a two-hour run time on high. Its rechargeable SL-B34 li-ion battery pack can be charged either inside or outside of the light. It is constructed from rugged machined aluminum with a Mil-Spec anodized finish. MSRP: $148. For more info: (307) 675-7840, Streamlight.com
Crusader Dual Carry IWB/OWB Holster
Versacarry
Versacarry’s Crusader Dual Carry IWB/OWB Holster adapts to the user’s preferred carry style. Its raised leather protective backing ensures the firearm stays off the user, while the minimalist design provides functionality without added bulk. For IWB configuration, two durable Versacarry metal belt clips securely hold the holster in place. For OWB carry, the clips are removed, and leather belt loops are utilized. The Crusader is custom molded to fit firearms like GLOCK 19 and 43; SIG P320 and P365; Springfield Armory Hellcat; and S&W Shield (9mm and .40). MSRP: $119.99. For more info: (979) 778-2000, Versacarry.com
TAURUS GX2
Taurus USA
The 9mm Taurus GX2 is designed to meet the needs of first-time shooters while redefining what an entry-level firearm can deliver. Key features include a 13-round capacity, Sharpshooter barrel, industry-standard steel dovetail sights, mil-std 1913 accessory rail, striker-fired action with hinged trigger safety, ergonomic polymer frame and a manual safety. MSRP: $309.99. For more info: (800) 327-3776, TaurusUSA.com
Alpha Evolution Boots
LaCrosse Footwear
Alpha Evolution Boots from LaCrosse offer durability, flexibility and complete waterproof protection and are now available in a Gray Sky color. The quick-drying and moisture-wicking Comfort Liner and 1600G PrimaLoft insulation keeps feet dry and comfortable. A durable neoprene gusset accommodates different calf sizes and makes boot removal easy, and the rubberized EVA midsole delivers superior cushioning and shock absorption. MSRP: $300. For more info: (800) 323-2668, LaCrosseFootwear.com
Twist Tighe Compact
Columbia River Knife & Tool
Made in collaboration with Hogue Knives, the CRKT Twist Tighe Compact is a double action, out-the-front automatic knife. It boasts a 2.65″ double-edged MagnaCut spear-point blade, lightweight carbon fiber handle and deep carry pocket clip. The Twist Tighe Compact is available in three models, all of which have the distinct “Twist” camo pattern on one side of its handle. OAL is 6.63″ (3.98″ closed) and it weighs 1.6 oz. MSRP: $300. For more info: (800) 891-3100, CRKT.com
Skyweight Utility Chest Pack
5.11 Tactical
The Skyweight Utility Chest Pack from 5.11 Tactical is a compact chest rig designed for accessibility. Featuring adjustable straps and multiple pockets, it provides easy access to critical items while keeping hands free. Available in Woodland Camo. MSRP: $65. For more info: (866) 451-1726, 511Tactical.com
Trijicon MRO
Trijicon
The Trijicon MRO SD delivers the same toughness as the original Trijicon MRO, plus an upgraded windage, elevation adjustments, and enhanced optical performance that seamlessly pairs with night vision and the Trijicon 3x Magnifier. Choose the red or green 2.0 MOA dot model, and experience the next generation of MRO. MSRP: $786. For more info: (248) 960-7700, Trijicon.com
92X Performance Carry Optic Dark Series
Beretta
The 92X Performance Carry Optic Dark Series from Beretta has a red dot optic-ready slide, optic plates, improved trigger performance, a match disassembly latch, beveled mag well, Graphite Gray Tinitec finish, matching trigger and grip color options and an 18-round capacity. It ships with two magazines with extended base plates, wraparound grip, speed loader and California-compliant gun lock. MSRP: From $1,799. For more info: (800) 237-3882, Beretta.com