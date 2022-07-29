Spring Bear Hunting With Tank The Crash Test Dummy

While accepting an invite from Andy Larsson, owner of Skinner Sights, to go on a spring bear hunt, I had no idea what to expect. Funny things have a way of developing whenever venturing out of your comfort zone. With truth being stranger than fiction, or should I say, funnier than fact, we had a ball. We would be hunting in Andy’s home state of Montana.

Admittedly, I was nervous about trapsing through Montana’s rugged back country. To prepare, I was walking 3 miles, five to six times a week, and felt pretty good about things, even with two titanium/polymer knees. It was going to be a “spot and stalk” style hunt in some of the most beautiful mountains Montana had to offer.

Andy later called it a “laugh and gaffe” hunt. I had Andy laughing so hard recalling my antics he aspirated a noodle while slurping chicken soup during a midday break. He finally managed to pass it, as it slithered through his sinus passage and out his left nostril. Those are anyone’s risks when hunting with me.

Being from Maryland, I was walking on relatively flat ground, something Montana is relatively void of. It’s either up, or up some more. In a nutshell, it kicked my butt. But it’s good getting your butt kicked every now and then. It’s humbling, making you face the facts. I know I’m no longer 25 … 35, or even 55, anymore.