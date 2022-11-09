Stance Nonsense

“Clang, clang, clang!” The sound of bullets striking steel echoed across the range as the shooter moved down the line engaging metal silhouettes.

“Stop, hold on a second,” the Head Instructor called out as he approached the shooter and his line coach.

“His feet aren’t right,” our Headmaster complained, pointing out the shooter’s right foot was angled and not pointing directly toward the target. I was a few yards away and could only roll my eyes behind my tinted shooting glasses.

This isn’t the first time I’ve seen or heard of a similar situation. I’ve got to ask what should be a rhetorical question. Are we (instructors and trainers) concerned about how the shooters feet are planted, or are we concerned about putting rounds accurately on target?

Shooting stances have become a pseudo-religion with some instructors. It’s almost as if they believe that unless your feet are placed in the prescribed way on the ground, your front sight and trigger press are irrelevant. Don’t get me wrong, I understand perfectly well for Olympic-quality, precision marksmanship stance is an important part of the equation. But also understand, in our case, we’re talking about rapidly putting rounds into a humanoid target — to save our life or someone else’s life.