Strangers On A Train

Author’s Note: My editors tell me I can indulge in a wee spot of fiction on occasion so long as I don’t make a habit of it …

The man had just settled in after the train left Bijelo Polje when the young woman’s backpack struck him roughly behind the ear. The unexpected impact upset his coffee. Looking up furiously, his eyes met hers.

The woman disarmed his simmering invective by means of spontaneous apology. Before he could object, she had taken the seat facing his and proffered a blue bandana to help mop up the mess. Her infectious smile made it impossible to sustain any serious ire. Extending her hand, she said, “Megan Humphreys. I’m an American, and I’m truly sorry.”

The man took her hand and said flatly, “Ted Morgan. Likewise, American. What are the odds?”

“Pretty low would be my guess, considering we’re on a half-empty train in Montenegro,” she answered. “I start college in three weeks. This trip across Europe is my last taste of freedom until I turn sixty-five or die. What’s your story?”

Ted thought for a moment. This trip was a bit north of two hours, and Megan seemed like decent company if a bit obnoxious. Her smile really was mesmerizing. He made a spot decision to be uncharacteristically reckless.

“Well,” he answered with a smile of his own. “I’m from Illinois. I’ve lived in Bijelo Polje for nearly a year. I like it, though it can seem confining. Montenegro is the 35th most peaceful country in the world. Ever since joining NATO in 2017, it has also been politically stable. I settled here because it is one of a relatively few civilized nations on Earth that does not have an extradition treaty with the U.S.”

At this, her curiosity was clearly piqued. There was that smile again. She leaned forward and put her chin in her hands.

“That sounds like a cool story. Let’s hear it,” she said.

Ted indulged in another pause. One more sentence, and there was no going back. This woman was a stranger, an undeniably attractive stranger, but a stranger nonetheless.

Whatever, he thought. If he played this right, maybe Megan would stick around once they got to the coast. He had planned to be there for three days. Her company would add a whole new dimension to this little mini vacation.