Survival Kit Essentials

Cash

We often think of survival kits being used when we’re out in the forest or some other stretch of lonely wilderness, miles from civilization. And we should definitely have our kits with us when we venture into the field, no question about it. But, emergencies don’t only happen when we’re by ourselves in the outback.

Any number of situations could unfold when you’re not out in the middle of nowhere. When this is the case, most disasters can be at least partially mitigated through the use of cash. Wildfires encroaching your home? Head a few towns away and get a motel room for a night or two. Hurricane eyeballing your community? Gas up the family vehicle and get out of Dodge

Keep enough cash stashed to pay for a decent motel room for a few nights as well as meals for the same time frame. Add in enough for at least one tank of gas and maybe a bit more for incidentals. For many, this isn’t an easy prospect as it’s at least a few hundred dollars. Work at it slowly, setting aside a few bucks here and there and let it add up over time.

Survival kits aren’t just about pure survival. The gear and supplies should not only keep you alive but provide you with at least a small measure of comfort while you determine the best course of action. The basics are important, yes, and should come first. But don’t overlook the little things that can be so important.