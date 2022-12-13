Tactics and Training: Threat Response Fundamental Number 2: Communication

Threat Management

For coordinating actions with team members, I use “I.C.E.” — I inform my partner of what I need to do. “Moving right!” My partner confirms, “Move right!” Avoid using “no” and “go.” They sound too much alike, plus those words don’t confirm you understood what your partner said. After receiving confirmation, we’re on the same page. I have permission to execute that action.

Communicating with the threat(s) is about issuing verbal commands. You’re telling them what to do. Be guarded against engaging in a conversation. It’s just a ploy the threat uses to get you into a more vulnerable position. Keep the commands short, simple and precise. “Stop!” If time permits, follow up with additional instructions. “Leave now!”

Over 90% of our communication is nonverbal body language. Your physical actions, stance and movement must be “aggressive” enough to match the verbal commands. While issuing commands, you’re creating distance, moving to cover or an exit.

The sooner you begin issuing commands, the better. It may produce a “psychological stop.” You’re not the victim they anticipated. Over two million times a year, the presence of a firearm and verbal commands solve the problem without any shots fired. Plus, drawing attention to the threat establishes who they are and proves you’re doing everything possible to avoid conflict. If the threat doesn’t comply, it’s time to ramp up your response.

When do you draw the pistol? This question can’t be answered until that exact point in time. There are too many variables to factor in advance. Waiting until you’re 100% sure the pistol is needed will be too late, plus your commands carry a lot more weight when the pistol is in hand. The low-ready position, with arms, hands and weapon extended and muzzle low, is ideal for this. Safety Rule II is still in effect: Never point the muzzle at anything you’re unwilling or not ready to shoot. Regardless of what you do or when, at some point, you’ll have to explain the “why” behind your actions.