Some situations don’t allow you to create this distance. When the threat is elevated on higher ground, you must get closer to cover for protection. If there are multiple threats, they may try to work around both sides of your cover. You have to visualize the geometry; these angles determine where you need to be positioned. Seeing the angles is especially important if there are multiple threats.

It’s always best to remain standing for mobility. Fights are dynamic and fluid. The threat is trying to flank around your cover; you’re moving to keep that protection between you and them. Whenever possible, work around the sides of cover, concentrating on exposing the least amount of your body. You need to see all of the threat to properly identify and, if necessary, place accurate hits in the different zones of their body. At the first opportunity, you’re looking for better cover with more protection or that’s located in a safer location.

The majority of violent confrontations occur in low-light environments. After receiving training, your practice should include working cover with hand-held and weapon-mounted lights. As usual, most of your practice should be with dummy weapons using the corners of walls or various pieces of furniture as your cover. Use all the same techniques at the range and confirm your accuracy.

Danger! You’re moving to cover while issuing verbal commands for the threat to stop. You’re not the victim they anticipated, so they leave to find an easier target. Your tactics paid off, and shooting wasn’t necessary to stop the threat. But the next time could be different. When we meet again, we’ll discuss shooting fundamental number four.

