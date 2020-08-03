I’ve never been interested in handgun-caliber carbines. “If you have a platform that size,” I thought, “why wouldn’t it be a rifle caliber, with the advantages of additional velocity?” In other words, an AR carbine. But my opinion has changed — Ruger’s PC Carbine was the catalyst. Turns out, the pistol caliber PC Carbine is an impressive weapon for defense, especially in the home.

Pistol-caliber carbines make a lot of sense. Commonality — in this case, the ability to use the same ammo for handgun and carbine — is nothing new. It was common practice in the wild west with .44/.40.

The concept isn’t new for Ruger either. From the mid ’90s to 2007 they produced carbines in 9mm and .40 used with great success by law enforcement. But it faced stiff competition from the AR platform, which became standard issue for patrol work.