Taurus 9mm G3XL
Not Just a Middle Child
Welcome to the family! Taurus’s newest release, the 9mm G3XL, falls right between the G3c and the G3X, but with a 4″ barrel and no manual safety.
The newest addition to Taurus’s line of G3 personal defense handguns has a full-size slide and barrel assembly but a smaller grip with a snag-free design. It has an overall length of 7″, height of 5.06″ and width of 1.25.” The last two dimensions exactly match those of the G3c. The G3XL comes with two 12-round magazines, but Taurus 15 and 17 round magazines also fit. Out of the box, the first thing I noticed were the memory pads. My right fore-finger fell perfectly in line with the grooves on the right of slide, while my left thumb rested securely on the ledge of the indent on the left side of the grip. Each of these memory pads had twins on the opposite side of the pistol to accommodate left-handed shooters. This isn’t new, but inherited from previous models. Regardless, I was happy to see it carried on here.
A polymer-framed 9mm with a black tenifer coated alloy steel slide, the gun is a bit top heavy when held in hand. At 24.7 ounces, it weighs more than the G3C and G3X but less than the G3. The most obvious difference from earlier models comes from dry-firing the gun. The 6 lb. trigger has a very long pull and reset, but is superior to some of the older Taurus models. While not a match-grade trigger, it’s good for self-defense and has an incorporated trigger safety. This gun as very comfortable to hold and easy to shoot. I fired both freehand and off a basic Ransom Multi-Cal steady rest at 7 and 10 yards, typical defensive distances. Couple inch groups were no problem with Federal 124gr. 9mm Syntech training match ammo and Federal 124 gr. HST personal defense ammunition. The results were more than enough to counter a threat. For those looking to train or add accessories, the G3XL is equipped with a Picatinny rail, though shorter than in previous models for reduced catch points.
In addition to a trigger safety, the G3XL has a loaded chamber indicator and firing pin block. Serrations on the slide provide extra friction for racking the slide while stippling on all sides of the grip makes for a tighter grip. I like to use the slide catch to drop the slide —the slide catch is easy to release with the magazine out. I struggled to drop the slide using only the slide catch with the magazine in.
This striker-fire pistol has striker refire capability, allowing you to dry-fire the gun without having to rack the slide each time. Some may argue this feature is convenient for pulling the trigger again when a round doesn’t go off, but in the interest of safety, you should always wait a few seconds before ejecting the round to make sure that the misfire isn’t a hang-fire. You should also examine the round to see what happened, though it’s likely a light primer strike, and make sure that the barrel is clear.
This pistol disassembles like a GLOCK. Pull back and hold the slide with one hand and pull the disassembly latch down with the other. Release the slide then the disassembly latch. Pulling and releasing the trigger will free the slide.
This gun is not optics ready, but comes equipped steel fixed front sight and drift adjustable rear sight. For those with a Taurus at home, the new model is compatible with Taurus G3c holsters. At $342.98, the Taurus G3XL is an affordable self-defense firearm worthy of some attention.