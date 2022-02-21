Taurus 9mm G3XL...

Welcome to the family! Taurus’s newest release, the 9mm G3XL, falls right between the G3c and the G3X, but with a 4″ barrel and no manual safety.

The newest addition to Taurus’s line of G3 personal defense handguns has a full-size slide and barrel assembly but a smaller grip with a snag-free design. It has an overall length of 7″, height of 5.06″ and width of 1.25.” The last two dimensions exactly match those of the G3c. The G3XL comes with two 12-round magazines, but Taurus 15 and 17 round magazines also fit. Out of the box, the first thing I noticed were the memory pads. My right fore-finger fell perfectly in line with the grooves on the right of slide, while my left thumb rested securely on the ledge of the indent on the left side of the grip. Each of these memory pads had twins on the opposite side of the pistol to accommodate left-handed shooters. This isn’t new, but inherited from previous models. Regardless, I was happy to see it carried on here.