As my buddy Dick Thompson candidly says, “You never master a handgun.” Shooting is a diminishing skill unless you keep chasing it. To maintain upmost accuracy, weekly, if not daily sessions, are needed to perfect the complex multi-tasking of sight alignment, sight picture, steady aim, trigger pull and follow through. Anyone who has gone a few months without shooting knows it’s easier said than done.



Hunting is no different and handgun hunters are some of the most dedicated shooters around. Knowing your limitations is frustrating but it’s all part of the challenge, especially when you see the trophy of a lifetime just out of range. When the planets align, however, it’s an accomplishment unrivaled by none.