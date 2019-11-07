Taurus Raging
Hunter .454 Casull
A Big Boy Big Bore
As my buddy Dick Thompson candidly says, “You never master a handgun.” Shooting is a diminishing skill unless you keep chasing it. To maintain upmost accuracy, weekly, if not daily sessions, are needed to perfect the complex multi-tasking of sight alignment, sight picture, steady aim, trigger pull and follow through. Anyone who has gone a few months without shooting knows it’s easier said than done.
Hunting is no different and handgun hunters are some of the most dedicated shooters around. Knowing your limitations is frustrating but it’s all part of the challenge, especially when you see the trophy of a lifetime just out of range. When the planets align, however, it’s an accomplishment unrivaled by none.
Hunters Rage, Too
Following the success of their Raging Bull revolvers, Taurus targeted hunting enthusiasts with the release of their Raging Hunter series. Originally chambered in .44 Magnum, .357 Magnum models soon followed — two heralded hunting cartridges with history — and now hunters have another reason to rejoice with the recent announcement of the Raging Hunter in a five-shot .454 Casull!
A beast-stomping cartridge that’s been used to take the biggest game on earth, guns chambered for the cartridge can also shoot .45 Colt ammunition, saving the practicing shooter the recoil and expense of the powerful .454 Casull.
Raging Options
Just like the .357 and .44 Magnum versions, the Raging Hunter .454 Casull is available in six different models and barrel lengths of 5.12", 6.75" and 8.37". Each barrel length is available in two colorways, either a matte black or a two-tone finish consisting of a silver frame and black barrel and cylinder.
The barrel sleeve features angular cuts, factory-tuned porting and a gas expansion chamber to reduce weight, felt recoil and muzzle rise — making follow-up shots quicker. This makes the Raging Hunter ideal for hunting or self-defense while hunting from critters that can bite back.
The shroud also sports a top Picatinny rail for mounting a scope or red dot optic, though models come fitted with an adjustable rear sight and fixed front post.
While lightweight, the shortest of the Raging Hunters weighs in at 50 oz., with the long-barrel model tipping the scale at 57 oz. Sometimes weight is a good thing, especially when comfortably taming the heavy-hitting .454 Casull.
Hunter Safety
A five-shot revolver, the Raging Hunter cylinder locks from both the front and rear with dual thumb locks for bank vault-type security. The hand cannons also make use of a transfer-bar safety, requiring the trigger to be pulled for the gun to fire.
Overall lengths of the Raging Hunter series range from 10.9" for the 5.12"-barrel model to 15" for the 8.36"-barrel. Height of all models is 6.5", and width is 1.8".
If you’re looking for a double-action revolver built for hunting and chambered in one of the most powerful cartridges around, the Taurus Raging Hunter is a great performing and looking option. MSRP is $910 for matte black models, $919 for two-tone.
For more info: www.taurususa.com
Phone: (800) 327-3776