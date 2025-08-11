Long-Term Planning

The long-term teaching approach I used with my kids allowed me to impart a lot of foundational shooting knowledge a little bit here and a little bit there, reinforcing it through repetition over the years, without my kids perceiving it as onerous. I blended the deadly serious with the fun and tried to keep it engaging so they would absorb rather than deflect the information. It seems to have worked well.

When a child is ready to safely handle and shoot firearms depends on the child’s personality, intelligence, and level of development. It shouldn’t be arbitrarily tied to their reaching any particular age. I believe my approach helped my kids reach that point sooner than they otherwise might have, and it definitely made for a safer household because firearms were demystified. They were taught they could look at any of the guns in our house, but could not touch them without permission and supervision. If they wanted to do more than look, all they had to do was ask.

Dealing with guns outside our house was addressed succinctly by the NRA’s Eddie Eagle gun safety comic books. As a parent, I made their four key safety points (Stop. Don’t touch. Leave the area. Tell an adult.) real-world important by calling my son and daughter in front of the television to watch news reports of actual tragedies when kids didn’t follow these rules. I never let one of these accidental shootings go unmentioned. Each one is a cautionary tale, but the first one you share with your child is the most important. On YouTube, you’ll find more local television news segments about this than the heart can bear. Survey them, pick one that will hit your child hard emotionally, and watch it with them. Discuss it with them. Plumb the depths of damage that a moment of carelessness caused to a mother, father, brother, sister, or friend. When they are crying, you’ve made the point you need to make, that nobody can call a bullet back once fired.