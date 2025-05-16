That’s A Lotta Money!

Every couple of years, we take a look at how the sale of firearms and ammunition helps the U.S. economy, simply as a way of reminding politicians how much economic harm the effort to ban guns could do.

It’s one of those “Money talks and BS walks” kind of debates. This year, we shouldn’t be disappointed because, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation, “The total economic impact of the firearm and ammunition industry in the United States increased from $19.1 billion in 2008 to $91.7 billion in 2024, a 379% increase, while the total number of full-time equivalent jobs rose from approximately 166,000 to nearly 383,000, a 130% increase in that period.”

How much did the gun prohibition movement contribute to the economy during that period? How many full-time jobs were created? What was that? I didn’t hear anything other than a bunch of crickets.

The NSSF report goes on to explain that since 2008, federal business tax payments “surged by 364%, Pittman-Robertson excise taxes for wildlife conservation by 173%, and state business taxes by 224%.”

Long before my days on staff at the now-long-gone Fishing & Hunting News, I was a fan of Pittman-Robertson, which provides tens of millions of dollars to state fish and wildlife agencies for use in wildlife restoration and habitat preservation and enhancement projects. I’m a hunter and a shooter, and knowing some of the money I spend helps support wildlife programs is a plus. Anti-gunners and anti-hunters don’t hold a candle to gun owners when it comes to paying for wildlife, both game and non-game.