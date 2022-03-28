It’s said around 65% of ammo sales from the big makers are 9mm loads. I’m not surprised, although while the .380 is making some inroads, it’s nothing the 9mm needs to fret about. Yet, the .380’s potential has undeniably grown in leaps and bounds due to ammo technology over the past few years. Many .380 loads today manage decent penetration in calibrated gel, putting it smack into competition with many 9mm loads. But even with that, mainstream America still leans heavily toward the 9mm.

If you look at the situation hard, though, you can see there’s a bit of a performance gap between the 9mm and the .380. Cartridges like the .38 Super, .40 S&W, and even some hot .38 Special loads can handle the same jobs and with a bit more punch. But what if you don’t want more recoil, bigger guns and more fuss? Then your choice defaults back to the 9mm or .380.

For revolver shooters, the .327 Federal and even the .32 H&R Magnum offer nice gap-fillers. Say, a 115-grain bullet at around the 1,200+ fps mark hits the in-between spot neatly. But what if you have your heart set on a semi-auto? You’d do what we all do now — go for a small to mid-sized 9mm or a “pocket” sized .380 and buy the best ammo you can find. Most of us have convinced ourselves we’ve made the right decisions based on our needs, budgets and abilities — then hit the streets.

But haven’t you always thought, gosh, wouldn’t it be great to have “something” else to choose from?