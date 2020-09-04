The Baby Gun

Dual Cylinders
Thinking ahead, I wanted a gun I could use to teach my daughter, Samantha, how to shoot with, but still be useful to her later in life. Ruger had just the thing, with their dual cylinder Blackhawk single-action revolver. I chose a 6.5” 9mm/.357 Magnum caliber because I felt it offered the most versatility for a young shooter and has enough horsepower for taking care of heavier jobs, if the need arises, especially with handloads.
For a beginner shooter, the 9mm is perfect with its light recoil. Loaded with .38 Special cartridges would up the ante, recoil wise, while still being manageable, eventually working up to heavy .357 Magnum loads as skill level improves. At least that’s what I explained to my wife when the bill surfaced a month later.
“Don’t you think you’re jumping the gun a bit,” she asked, as I cradled Samantha in my arms. No, not at all.