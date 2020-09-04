The Baby Gun

Gun guys/gals don’t need much of an excuse to buy a gun — there’s always a reason. I’ve got hero guns, remembrance guns, dedicated guns, concealed guns, long-range guns, hunting guns…. you get the picture. Today, the gun I’m telling you about is as common as they come, but that doesn’t mean it’s not special to me. Far from it.

I call it “my baby gun,” because I bought it brand spanking new the day after my daughter was born. What better way to celebrate a new life, right? And before you laugh at me, I’m sure some of you may have done the same thing.