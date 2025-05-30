Oh, you gotta love grassroots Second Amendment activism! Especially when it grabs attention from bloggers and pro-gun rights news sites, then livens things up with an online petition drive. In the news business, this story has “legs.”

A couple of weeks ago, this column mentioned how the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms (CCRKBA) sent a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi a few days after she announced the creation of a “Second Amendment Task Force.” The job of this task force is to look at laws and regulations which have had a choking effect on the exercise of Second Amendment rights, not to mention the state constitutional rights detailed in more than 40 state constitutions.

Spearheading the effort, of course, was CCRKBA Chairman Alan Gottlieb, and he’s been getting plenty of applause ever since. I will also acknowledge my own involvement in this right up front.

Credit for first referring to this list of 12 states — known as “The Dirty Dozen” — goes to attorney William Kirk, president of Washington Gun Law and a guy with whom anyone would enjoy sharing an evening around the campfire or in more civilized surroundings.

If you live in one of these states, CCRKBA has asked Bondi to literally turn loose the Task Force: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon and Washington.

In a letter to Bondi, Gottlieb said the offending states “have adopted laws in recent years which have essentially relegated Second Amendment rights to the level of government-regulated privileges.” What else can you say about laws requiring permits to purchase firearms, and infringements to include mandatory attendance of a gun safety course as a prerequisite to getting a permit? As more than one embattled gun owner noted in reaction to Gottlieb’s proposal, once you need to get permission to exercise a right, it is no longer a right.