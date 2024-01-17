The Joys of Public Nudity

Being a patient in an American hospital is innately dehumanizing. We try to keep it dignified, but that’s often more a voyage than a destination. It’s really tough to remain particularly decorous while delivering a baby, as an example.

Lots of folks, particularly the older sort, just go with it. I was once making my way through the crowded lobby of the massive Level I trauma center where I learned my trade. Right in the middle of the morning rush was this old guy hobbling along pushing his IV pole wearing one of those classic open-backed gowns, his ample butt cheeks flapping in the breeze. Our facility was smoke-free, so he had to trundle down to the smoking area whenever he felt compelled to burn a coffin nail. The fact that his butt was fully exposed bothered him not one whit.

And then there was the enormous woman who got up in the night to use the bathroom in Nature’s Own. She was too wide to navigate a standard door, so she had to turn sideways and squeeze through. In this ignoble configuration, she promptly had some kind of cardiac arrest. Suffice it to say, trying to do CPR on a naked woman too big to fit through a door while she is wedged upright is not something they routinely teach you in medical school. Trust me, it can be hard to unsee that.