Legendary Lilly Tale

Traipsing through the rugged southwest mountains for decades made Lilly one of the most respected and knowledgeable men alive to the flora and fauna of the region. However, too much time alone in your own world eventually catches up in your mind, making you think illogically.

As large as Lilly’s hunting world was, it seems he couldn’t escape the confines of his own thoughts. In his later years, Lilly was considered a “touch crazy.” Quoted to have said “solitude makes a man more observant of his surroundings,” he favored sleeping and eating outdoors, feeling uncomfortable inside the warm confines of a home.

His favorite rifles were a Winchester 1894 .30-30, used when hunting mountain lion and black bear, and a Winchester 1886 in .33 Winchester for Grizzly. Legend has it he stored his guns in hidden caves, swapping between the two depending on what he was hunting.

But it seems Lilly’s hiding spots were so good, he often forgot or couldn’t locate the caves he sometimes cached his food and supplies. While discussing Lilly with an amigo, who grew up and lives in the very region Lilly was known to hunt, he shared a story as we partook in the consumption of some mighty fine spirits.

Facing southwest, watching the sun dip below the silhouetted Mexican mountains, backlit by a fiery red sky, he continued…