The Making of a Handgunner

A Special Gift

The boy received a special gun from a mentor. Another mentor worked it over, making the six-shooter slick, smooth and accurate, indeed. Chambered in .44 Magnum, the three-screw Ruger Super Blackhawk became the boys chosen weapon. A magnificent holster followed for the boy’s new gun by yet another mentor.

The boy needed lots of ammo, for practice. Some donated cast bullets for his cause, but the boy knew he needed to learn to cast his own. For it was the unwritten rule of self-reliance. A special mold was given to him by yet another mentor, providing him with the ability to cast hollow point bullets. He also learned to powder coat his bullets, for he had several mentors indeed, and learned sizing his bullets to .432” gave the best accuracy from his special gun.