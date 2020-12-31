The Mauser HSc

Agent 007 sat quietly in the corner of the darkened bar nursing his signature Vodka Vargtass. The woman at his side was the kind of beauty who changed a room with her presence. However, James Bond this evening offered little more than small talk. His attention was on the large hirsute gentleman with the bejeweled eye patch on the other side of the establishment. When the man got up to leave, Bond disengaged from his preternaturally seductive companion and discreetly gave chase.

The large hairy man made his way to his Land Rover. By chance it was parked three cars down from Bond’s Jaguar F-Type. That was a good thing. Should events go sideways momentarily, Bond did not relish having to return to his Quartermaster “X” with yet another ventilated sports car.

As the hairy terrorist reached for his door his one good eye met Bond’s gaze. For a pregnant moment neither man moved. Then the SPECTRE operative produced a concealed GLOCK 18 from underneath his dinner jacket and began liberally spraying the car park.

Bar patrons fled in terror. Bond dropped behind a nearby Rolls and had his trim Mauser HSc automatic out in an instant. He waited for an interruption in the steady stream of bullets peppering the limo and stood erect. As the SPECTRE agent fumbled with his spare 33-round magazine, Bond laid his front sight on the man’s eye patch and squeezed. One evening’s wet work by 007 exercising his license to kill would set the SPECTRE organization back years.