The Round File

Is the revolver coming back? Depending upon to whom one listens, the “round gun” never really left but there does appear to be a noticeable upswing in interest.

Last year, Colt announced — What was it, four revolver models? — and this was after resurrecting the legendary Python, Anaconda, Cobra and King Cobra. Earlier this year, Lipsey’s and Smith & Wesson announced the return of the Mountain Gun, without the internal lock mechanism and keyhole on the left side of the frame.

Taurus offers several wheelguns, and Diamondback last year launched the SDR double-action model in .357 Magnum.

When I recently interviewed three top holster makers, they all indicated much more client interest in rigs for revolvers.

“Revolvers have always represented the majority of guns we’re building leather for,” said Mike “Doc” Barranti.

“I know there’s a push for that,” noted Mitch Rosen. “I don’t know that I see new shooters who are doing that but people who have been shooting a long time are moving that way.”

And Rob Leahy observed, “For me, it’s revolvers for sure. It’s just a revolver world for us (and) I see that reflected in my customers.”