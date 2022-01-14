Overall Observations

The M&P 45 Shield 2.0 polymer frame has a pleasing texture on the grip creating a positive, slip-free purchase when held in your hand. Even when the flush 6+1 magazine is inserted, the top half of my pinky finger wraps around the bottom of the magazine, and my hand is larger than most.

The extended 7+1 magazine provides a full grip. The magazine release is easily reached with my thumb, without interruption of my

“shooting grip.”

The trigger only needs to travel forward roughly 0.3″ before resetting. The S&W trigger does not have a bladed safety as do most poly-framed guns, but rather an articulated two-piece trigger in which the lower portion must be pulled for the gun to fire. The top portion of the trigger remains blocked until the lower portion is pulled, releasing the spring-loaded wedge.

The trigger guard is ample, complete with an index-finger groove to provide a safe place for your trigger finger until you’re ready to fire.

The stainless steel slide displays an overlapping waves pattern for serrations, front and rear. The tritium night sights are dovetailed, both front and rear for secure attachment and easy adjustment.

There are three oval ports on either side of the slide, and the stainless steel barrel has oval ports directly under the corresponding slide cutouts. The barrel hood provides a chamber cutout for quick visualization of chamber status. The whole upper is finished in black Armornite.

Takedown is achieved by locking the slide rearward, depressing the takedown-lever 90 degrees and removing the slide. The trigger pull averaged 3 lbs., when measured for 10 pulls with the Lyman trigger-pull gauge.

The Performance Center Ported M&P .45 Shield 2.0 has an overall length of only 6.5″, and weighs a mere 22.6 oz., making it the proverbial pocket cannon. The stainless steel, ported barrel is 3.3″. The stainless steel slide has both front and rear

cocking serrations.

The slide finish is black Armornite and frame finish is matte black. The gun ships with two magazines, one standard flush fit 6+1 and an extended 7+1 magazine.