The SilencerCo Hybrid 46M

Perception

Granite Rockman moved like a wraith along the dimly-lit sidewalk, his chiseled shirtless physique glistening to the toxic combination of sickly streetlights and amply slathered baby oil. He tossed his shoulder-length black hair jauntily behind his back and clear of his eyes. He had inexplicably eschewed shirts since he had forsaken his position as Indian chief of his native California Atsugewi tribe to become a bodybuilding hitman.

He spotted his mark half a block distant, leaving his penthouse apartment. His target was a community activist who had hit it big trading Dogecoin. The man now used his simply epic wealth to legislate for proper pronoun usage and advocate for the expeditious return of violent criminals to their original neighborhoods after vigorous counseling. The Donald had taken out this contract himself. Granite Rockman knew this one had to be perfect with that kind of juice behind it.

Rockman drew his weapon, a sinister high-capacity fully automatic assault pistol loaded with deadly high-explosive armor-piercing hollowpoint bullets. The gun sported both a devastating silencer and a laser sight for extra deadliness. As his target dropped into his electric Prius crossover, the soulless killer centered his laser dot on the trunk and stroked the trigger.

The subsequent explosion vaporized the environmentally-friendly little car, spreading automobile pieces and pulverized community activist across a two-block radius. Rockman smiled as he returned his assault pistol to its holster and disappeared into the shadows, leaving little more than an oily glisten in his wake. If he hurried, he could just make it home in time for his weekly domestic terrorism meeting…

Nancy Pelosi awoke with a start, unsettled by the vivid nature of her recent dream. Now unable to sleep, she retrieved her phone and pulled up her notes app. Typing furiously, she wrote, “Contact Schumer. Must ban gun silencers. Way too dangerous for civilized society,” before shutting off the lights and returning to bed. Her head nonetheless hit the pillow with a smile. If she was lucky, she could pick up where she left off and soak in a little more gratuitous Granite Rockman before sunup.