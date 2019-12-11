Burn, Baby, Burn

Back then, every farm and country home had a burn barrel — usually a 55-gallon steel drum — to dispose of trash. These rustic rusty receptacles were a natural attraction to any kid in his right mind. What’s better than burning trash?



But what really attracted me were the white-tipped, strike anywhere wooden matches. Just a quick flick against ol’ rusty and an instantaneous flame magically appeared. This simple chemical reaction fascinated me, to the point I’d stand there lighting several matches, studying them as they flickered when they erupted in flame.



I noticed the white head seamed to light first, setting the red part on fire in a controlled blaze. My grandmother misconstrued my “scientific observations” as “playing with matches” and told me to pick out a nice stick. I figured she was going to show me something, using the matches and stick. She showed me alright, but boy was I wrong on the hypothesis.



The thin willow stick stung like the blazes on my tiny hinny. Not to be discouraged, my fascination with strike anywhere matches continued and it wasn’t long before I figured out they make dandy “reactionary targets.”