The Thong Thing

Those of us who grew up digesting a steady diet of big and small screen westerns are certainly familiar with holsters and sixguns, and whatever else we gleaned from watching heroes and villains, we became familiar with “the signal.”

You know, when some hombre visibly reached down, pulled the leather loop from around the hammer of his shootin’ iron, it was the signal somebody was about to get drilled. Plugged. Okay, shot down like a dirty dog.

We saw it a couple of times in “The Magnificent Seven,” when in separate scenes, Yul Brynner and Steve McQueen both cleared the leather thong holding their wheelguns securely in their holsters, visibly pushing the leather downward. There is more to this than Hollywood drama. Hammer thongs actually work remarkably well, and over the years, I’ve learned how to quickly replace ones that went bad, and how to make them work even better.

Before saying, “Who gives a turkey?” if you’ve never taken a spill while hiking or hunting in a nasty place, do not sell short what you’re about to read.