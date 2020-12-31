The 500 S&W Magnum made its first appearance at the 2003 SHOT show. Designed by Cor-Bon in partnership with S&W for their Model 500 X-Frame revolver, the .50-caliber semi-rimmed cartridge has two primary purposes. The first being a handgun cartridge capable of taking any North American game species. The second? To simply have bragging rights for being the most powerful production handgun cartridge currently produced. If that’s not good enough reason, I don’t know what is!

After all, who wouldn’t want to launch a 440-grain hard cast bullet at 1,625 fps? Sounds like fun, right? It is, when the handgun is built around the cartridge like the S&W 500 was.