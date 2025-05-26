The Very Real Danger of Over-Penetrating Bullets

One canard you’ve seen in print in the gun press and on the Internet is, “Don’t worry about over-penetrating bullets going through your attacker and striking an innocent bystander. A missed shot going at full velocity is a lot more dangerous.” That’s like saying, “Don’t worry about herpes; AIDS is much more dangerous.”

If you have a three-digit IQ and common sense, you don’t want either thing to befall you!

Many who tell you over-penetration doesn’t matter will say, “If there’s someone behind the bad guy, just don’t shoot.” They haven’t thought things out in the total dimension of gunfight reality. Why are you shooting at this person at all? He is an immediate threat to your life and everyone on your side of the fight.

In the principle of the Doctrine of Competing Harms, sometimes known as The Doctrine of Necessity or the Doctrine of Two Evils, the danger his wanton, murderous gunfire presents to you and those near you exceeds the danger your hopefully trained and disciplined defensive gunfire presents to anyone behind him. The tunnel vision research of Dr. Alexis Artwohl impacts more than half of defenders. The opponent may be so large and close that he physically blocks your view of anything behind him. It’s shoot or die, your choice, even though circumstances are such that you can’t fulfill Rule Four of Firearms Safety and “Be sure of your target and what’s behind it.”

If you’re one of those who have confused the rule of hunting (through and through shots are desirable) with responsible use of deadly force in self-defense, you have a problem. The very rules of firearms safety demand that the bullet stays in the backstop — in this case, the body of the violent offender.