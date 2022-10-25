Strong Side Hip

For illustration purposes, I started with the outfit I was wearing that day: an early production Kimber Custom II 1911 .45 auto in a Blade-Tech high ride Kydex holster. I began each of the five “benchmark” draws starting with my hands touching in front of my torso, and clear of the holstered .45. Pistol and scabbard concealed under an EoTac vest. Each time the CED beeped, I had to get under the vest, grab the gun, draw, and fire. Each time, I made sure not to let my finger enter the trigger guard or my thumb swipe down the safety of the cocked and locked Kimber until the gun was up at least 45 degrees into the target.

Times were 1.23, 1.23, 1.38 (slight fumble, damnit), 1.29, and 1.20, for an average of 1.266 seconds to react, clear the concealing garment, access, present, and fire. That’s about par for the course for this old guy. Time difference was 0.18 second from fastest to slowest.

Then, I tried it with the “way of the Weasel.” On the street, you could make this surreptitious under cover of darkness, or by stepping partially into cover that hid from your opponent’s view the fact that your hand had already gone to your hip.

This time, the five reactions and draws to the shot went 0.62, 0.55, 0.61, 0.54, and 0.58 seconds. The average time to react, present, and fire was 0.58 of one second. Less than half the time it had taken to draw and fire from under the same EoTac vest when starting with the hands outside the clothes and clear of the pistol.

The weasel draw was also more consistent. With most of the fumbleprone part gotten out of the way, there was only 0.08 of one second separating the fastest from the slowest draw when starting with the hand already on the pistol.

All shooting in both instances was done from only arm’s length away, about where I’d be if I was on duty and the motorist went for his gun instead of the license and registration I had asked him for. The target was an IDPA silhouette, its eight inch diameter center zone removed because at that range, muzzle blast tears up the targets. All shots were fired from a position below line of sight, between what Jeff Cooper and Chuck Taylor called the Speed Rock, and what the followers of Fairbairn- Sykes type point shooting call Half- Hip position. The ten shots resulted in two outside the A-zone, both high in the chest, one each from standard draw and “weasel draw.” If I’d been fighting for my life, I’d have been grateful for any of those hits.