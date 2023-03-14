To Shoot Better, “Shoot” A Lot

Developing Skills When You Can’t

Accurate shooting requires two basic skills. First, hold the gun as steadily as possible. No one can hold a handgun perfectly motionless. The gun is always going to move. With diligent practice, the amount of movement can be reduced.

Second, learn to press the trigger and release the shot without imparting additional movement to the gun. Press the trigger straight back, constantly and smoothly increasing pressure, without trying to isolate the exact instant the sear releases to break the shot.

The astute observer will have noted that basic skills can be learned with no ammunition, the only cost being your time. How much time? I’d suggest about 20 minutes per session. Much longer and the tendency is to get sloppy and inattentive, which is worse than no training at all. Daily sessions are best if you have the time. If not, then every second day at a minimum.

Dry fire carries the inherent risk of a careless moment resulting in a live round finding its way into the chamber. If you are snorting in derision and thinking — “It won’t happen to me!” — I can about guarantee it will happen to you. Treat dry fire with the respect it deserves. Triple check the gun is unloaded and that there is no live ammunition in the same room. Dry fire at a backstop capable of stopping a bullet safely, such as a concrete basement wall or perhaps your steel gun safe. If you don’t have a safe backstop, then don’t dry fire at home. And when a training session is done, put the gun away and do something else. Many times I’ve read of incidents where after dry firing, the person loaded the gun, put it on the shelf or in the holster and then absent-mindedly tried “just one more.”

I’ll admit dry fire can get boring, but it repays the time. You still need live fire to familiarize yourself with recoil. I don’t get much from short training sessions; I’d rather save my ammo and shoot 200 rounds once a month than 50 rounds a week but suit your own interest and circumstance.

