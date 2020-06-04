True North Concepts Modular Holster Adapter
Rigidity is Key
How you carry a pistol, and the holster in which you carry it, are paramount to your security and peace of mind. The position and stability of a holster are vital for developing a reliably consistent, fast and smooth draw. However, obtaining such a draw is only possible through endless repetition and a quality rig.
If you’ve ever reached for your holstered pistol and caught air or anything but its grip, you know the struggle. Luckily True North Concepts, a consulting company that creates “products that increase the lethality and survivability of our service men and women,” has stepped up to the challenge.
Modular Holster Adapter
Called the Modular Holster Adapter (MHA), True North designed the product as a solution to the undesired motion, bending and shifting of common polymer belt adapters. Made of rugged 6061-T6 aluminum with a hard coat anodized finish for long-lasting wear, the MHA provides a rock-solid mount for popular holsters.
Those popular holsters include three-hole pattern Safariland and similar type holsters, which are also compatible with the ELS, MLS and QLS quick-detach mounting systems. The MHA itself is machined with various holes and slots to allow for a 10-degree forward or rearward cant, plus three mounting heights set at half-inch “mid-ride” increments. A natural drop for most arm lengths, the mid-ride mount positions the holster below the belt line and out of the way of body armor and magazine pouches.
The MHA can be attached to a MOLLE-type or minimalist belt up to 2.25″ wide with provided mounting bars as well as to quick-release belt mounts, such as Blade-Tech’s Tek-Lok, with included screws, posts, spacers and threadlocker. When installed properly, the MHA will not slip, slide or move on your belt.
Available in black or Dark Earth anodized finishes, the True North Modular Holster Adapter provides professional and casual gun owners a rigid mount for a wide array of holsters and the perfect draw every time. MSRP is $75.00.
For more info: www.truenorth-usa.com