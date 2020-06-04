True North Concepts Modular Holster Adapter

Modular Holster Adapter

Called the Modular Holster Adapter (MHA), True North designed the product as a solution to the undesired motion, bending and shifting of common polymer belt adapters. Made of rugged 6061-T6 aluminum with a hard coat anodized finish for long-lasting wear, the MHA provides a rock-solid mount for popular holsters.

Those popular holsters include three-hole pattern Safariland and similar type holsters, which are also compatible with the ELS, MLS and QLS quick-detach mounting systems. The MHA itself is machined with various holes and slots to allow for a 10-degree forward or rearward cant, plus three mounting heights set at half-inch “mid-ride” increments. A natural drop for most arm lengths, the mid-ride mount positions the holster below the belt line and out of the way of body armor and magazine pouches.

The MHA can be attached to a MOLLE-type or minimalist belt up to 2.25″ wide with provided mounting bars as well as to quick-release belt mounts, such as Blade-Tech’s Tek-Lok, with included screws, posts, spacers and threadlocker. When installed properly, the MHA will not slip, slide or move on your belt.