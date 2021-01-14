TRUGLO Tru-Tec Micro

When visiting a friend in Idaho 12 years ago, I learned something from my 10-year-old daughter. While shooting, buddy Dick Thompson showed Samantha his S&W Model 617, with a TRUGLO red dot sight mounted on it.

Samantha loved it! And continued knocking over steel plates until it was too dark to see them. She couldn’t stop talking about how cool the red dot sight was. “It made hitting the plates easier,” she simply said. And she’s right!