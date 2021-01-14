TRUGLO Tru-Tec Micro
Because Red Dot Sights Make Hitting Easier
When visiting a friend in Idaho 12 years ago, I learned something from my 10-year-old daughter. While shooting, buddy Dick Thompson showed Samantha his S&W Model 617, with a TRUGLO red dot sight mounted on it.
Samantha loved it! And continued knocking over steel plates until it was too dark to see them. She couldn’t stop talking about how cool the red dot sight was. “It made hitting the plates easier,” she simply said. And she’s right!
Small Package — Big Performance
TRUGLO has been an innovator in the fiber optic/red dot sight market for over 25 years. Technology has magically shrunken the once cumbersome sights. Today’s sights sport sleek profiles, which are barely noticeable. Case in point, the TRU-TEC MICRO red dot sight.
A 3-MOA red-dot reticle provides the shooter with faster target acquisition with its 23 x 17mm multi-coated objective lens. Digital push-button controls offer 10 different brightness levels for perfect contrast illumination, no matter the lighting conditions. The TRU-TEC MICRO is compatible with a multitude of optic-ready pistols.
Mounting Made Easy
The TRU-TEC MICRO easily mounts to optic-ready pistols with a common plate/bolt pattern. The optic will co-witness with suppressor-height, or high-profile sights. The TRU-TEC MICRO fits GLOCK MOS and similar systems. The unit does not fit RMR specific slide cuts unless an RMR specific TRU-TEC MICRO (TG8200B) is used.
There’s More …
Other features include locking windage and elevation adjustments, providing consistent zero shot after shot. At just over one ounce, the ultra-lightweight TRU-TEC MICRO is barely noticeable. The body is CNC-machined from aircraft grade aluminum and features unlimited eye relief.
The auto-off feature preserves battery life, while the sealed O-ring design makes it water resistant. A Picatinny/Weaver rail mount is included. Also, a molded ABS cover, which snaps on, keeping dust, dirt and moisture off the lens and a Torx key and screwdriver for mounting and zeroing sight are also included.
Personal Observations
I used the TRU-GLO MICRO on a Rossi R92 454 Casull lever gun. The low-profile sight is barely noticeable, yet finding the red dot is fast and natural when mounting the carbine to your shoulder. Accuracy improved with the ease of the “point and shoot” red dot system. It will be a bonus during those low-light conditions when critters are more likely to move.
Whether you mount the TRU-GLO MICRO on pistol, rifle, or shotgun, it will boost performance, making your aim fast and fun. As Samantha said over 12 years ago, “It makes hitting easier.”
MSRP is $218.99. For more details, visit TruGlo.com.