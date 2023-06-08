Shooting

Our instructors were police officers themselves, comprised mostly of 10+ year veterans. They seemed ancient compared to a bunch of raw recruits. They were a salty, savvy bunch of old-timers who seemed to know it all. Looking back now, being in their early to mid-30s, they were nothing but kids themselves. Isn’t it funny how perspective changes over time?

After going over the four basic cardinal rules of firearm safety we went over the basics of grip, stance, sight alignment, trigger pull and follow-through. Then, we were each assigned a shooting lane on the range, with our own box of cartridges and issued revolver. Remember now, this was 1985.

Our service gun was a 4” Ruger Service-Six chambered in .38 Special. Commands were given to load and holster. Oh, boy! This was it. Shooting BB guns since I was 5, then progressing to a .22 rifle and several center-fire rifles, I was familiar with the concepts of sight picture and had a pretty educated trigger-finger. But I’d never applied these skills to the revolver.

Commands were given to “watch your targets” as the bladed targets turned broadside, and the range erupted in gun fire.