What Goes Around

Internals

Now it’s time to get inside. After removing the remaining two sideplate screws, tap the frame with the wooden handle — not the head — of a mallet or handle. After a couple of whacks, the sideplate will start to lift off the frame. Do not pry the sideplate. It has a tab at the upper right that fits into the frame, and it is really easy to bugger it up. With the sideplate off, you enter the world where angels fear to tread.

Every gun benefits from having a good trigger. The long double-action pull of revolvers can make them particularly hard to shoot, making it even more important on a sixgun. Unfortunately, there are significant risks in attempting revolver action work. Reducing spring tension by cutting coils off springs or backing off the strain screw that compresses the mainspring can result in light firing pin hits. The hammer and trigger in Smith revolvers are case-hardened, which hardens the surface only, and if you stone those parts as you would on a 1911 trigger job, you can cut through to the softer metal beneath and get a trigger pull that quickly becomes unsafe. Not to mention, parts interactions and timing in a revolver are very complex, and you can easily damage things beyond repair. All I did inside the mechanism was minor work that reduced friction to make the pull somewhat smoother. If you want a revolver trigger job, take it to a professional.