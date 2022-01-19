Dose Of Reality

Opinions differ broadly and will come in an assortment of answers. Let’s look at this from a realistic angle realizing there are many cartridges capable of taking deer and hogs. Remember, polar bear hunting has been ingrained in the indigenous Arctic cultures for decades. Back in the day, many Inuit natives used a harpoon to take large and dangerous white bears. They eventually graduated to .22 LR, .22 Mag. and .223 with a variety of other small calibers to hunt polar bear. The fact the Inuits took many polar bear with a .22 Mag. doesn’t convince me this is a suitable choice. Likewise, there has been a trainload of whitetail deer taken with the .22 LR but this doesn’t mean it’s an appropriate, ethical, (or legal) cartridge in locales where deer hunting occurs.

So, we can discuss and debate different calibers until the cows come home. Before you start sending your cards, letters, emails and death threats to me for not mentioning your favorite round with which you’ve killed thousands of deer or hogs, let’s first look at what’s of paramount importance — the bullet doing all the dirty work.

The bullet, regardless of diameter, weight, or configuration, must create sufficient blood loss, terminate the working order of vital organs, or disrupt and cease function of the central nervous system. There are many calibers and bullets capable of causing blood loss and depriving the brain of enough oxygen to function.

The combination of accuracy, penetration, and ideally, expansion, will result in a clean, quick, humane demise. I mention expansion; remember we’re talking about deer and hogs — not rhino and elephant. Placing the bullet in the right place is most definitely the first step. Not doing so will probably lead to a wounded, unrecoverable animal. We can agree or disagree about cartridges and bullets for all eternity, but a well-placed shot will always remain essential.