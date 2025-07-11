What’s the Right Age?

Just about this time last month, the Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) filed its 11th federal lawsuit challenging a state prohibition on the purchase, ownership and carry of handguns by young adults in the 18-20-year age group.

To the gang at SAF, and their partners in all of these legal actions, it makes sense to clear the path for these younger adults because we expect them to act like (responsible) grownups. After all, as has been pointed out ad infinitum over the past few years, people in that age group can enlist in the military — where they might fight and die to defend our way of life — they can get married, enter into contracts, run for various political offices, start businesses and vote.

If these citizens, who have reached what we call the “legal age of majority,” can be trusted to do all of that stuff responsibly, we ought to at least give them the benefit of doubt when it comes to enjoying their full Second Amendment rights.

The most recent foray is a case called Hague v. Murphy. It was filed in federal district court in New Jersey and the defendants include Gov. Phil Murphy and U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi, only because it’s a federal complaint. Not to worry, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin is also a defendant.

“New Jersey’s handgun and ammunition ban absolutely infringes on the Second Amendment rights of all resident adults under 21 in the state,” said SAF founder and Executive Vice President Alan Gottlieb in a prepared statement. “Each of our age-based lawsuits around the country have the same goal — restoring the rights of adults under 21 who have been disenfranchised by those who think they can trample on their Second Amendment rights purely based on their age.”

“There is not, and never has been, a constitutionally grounded basis for depriving adults under 21 from owning or possessing handguns, period,” said SAF Executive Director Adam Kraut. “Adults 18-20-years-old are part of ‘the People’ and can exercise their full Second Amendment rights. Unfortunately, residents of this age group living in New Jersey are being selectively discriminated against solely based on their age, and we aim to rectify that.”

SAF is joined by the New Jersey Firearms Owners Syndicate (NJFOS) and a private citizen, Lily Hague.