woebegone no more!

Oh-Jive?

Did Dave Anderson ever start an interesting discussion with “This — Not That” (Winning Edge, Jan/Feb 2020), and the mispronunciation of common words in shooting. I found at least three different pronunciations of meplat and four more of ogive that doesn’t also include different syllable accents. They can be verified through different dictionaries as well as several ammunition manufacturers.

Try: ohjive, ohgive, owjive (rhymes with cow), and ogee. Take those and change the accent from the first to the second syllable, too.

You can also pronounce meplat as mepha, mephat, maypha and mayplay. Both of these terms have also been used in describing architectural designs.

And I might also add if I mentioned I have a “Danish Garand,” people might ask, “Is it chocolate or vanilla?”

Tom Armstrong

Milwaukee, WI