woebegone no more!

Speak Out March/April 2020
As usual I got my latest issue (Jan/Feb 2020) and flipped to the Insider. I swear, Mr. Huntington had been reading my mind. His article about getting his old Colt Woodsman going spoke directly to me as I had a sick one, having not fired it in decades. Taking his advice, I bought the new parts he recommended, installed them and the old gun now runs perfectly. It’s been a delight to hear it bark! I trust Handgunner to tell me things I need to know — and this struck a bullseye! And thanks for the revolver coverage too!
Matt Spielen
Via email
More Woodsman …
Having read your article on the old Colt Woodsman I reached out to editor Huntington for help. Mine is a first edition that has been in my family since new in 1921. I inherited it in 1976 with the passing of my father. Since I have owned it, it will fire one round and then fail to re-cock after chambering another round. Colt won’t work on it, Turnbull said no thanks, and two local gunsmiths have worked on it without success. The last one replaced the sear and pronounced it fixed. Unfortunately, the first time I tried firing it, the same problem was there.
I asked Roy what could be done. He pointed me to Numrich Arms and gave me a short list of parts to buy, especially the sear spring. I installed the new (used) sear spring from Numrich and test fired 50 rounds of CCI Mini-Mags with no malfunctions. Roy was spot-on with that Woodsman and what a pleasure it is to get that beautiful old gun running again.
You have the best gun mag off the presses!
Al Johnson
Via email
Haka!
I really enjoyed the article on the Mag-na-port S&W model 69 (“Haka!” Nov/Dec 2019). You really nailed it on the recoil issue. I also have a 69 in stock form. The first time I fired it was with a 240-grain SJSP. I soiled my Fruit of the Looms. Now I’m not a sissy used to a .22, having just fired a .44 for the first time. I’ve been shooting for 65 years and own two .454’s too. I was still surprised by the stout recoil of that 69. After getting a pair of shooting gloves and going down to 180-grain SJFP ammo I found my happy place. A great article on the Haka. Keep up the excellent work.
Dan Spears
Via email
Reunited
Loved Duke’s “Reunited” article (Shooting Iron, Jan/Feb 2020). It made me want to pick up my old semi-retired Super Blackhawk when I get home, just to feel the memories. Maybe take it to the range too on the next trip. It’s articles like Duke’s that make your magazine special. I confess I did wonder though — do you reckon anyone will ever write such an article about their Glocks?
David Smith
Via email
Walmart Killer
I have a few magazine subscriptions but American Handgunner is my favorite! I can’t wait to get it, and I read it cover to cover. The Jan/Feb 2020 issue really surprised me. The Ayoob Files column on the Tumwater Walmart incident is really special to me. You see, the woman in the car with Rick Fievez, the one who got out of the car and hid behind it — is my niece! David George, the pastor and EMT saved not only my niece but also Rick’s and her son! I thank God for the quick thinking of this man. This incident sparked a fire in my soul. I started to carry every day so maybe I can be that one man, in the right place at the right time to save someone’s family member.
John Schaaf, Jr.
Via email
Oh-Jive?
Did Dave Anderson ever start an interesting discussion with “This — Not That” (Winning Edge, Jan/Feb 2020), and the mispronunciation of common words in shooting. I found at least three different pronunciations of meplat and four more of ogive that doesn’t also include different syllable accents. They can be verified through different dictionaries as well as several ammunition manufacturers.
Try: ohjive, ohgive, owjive (rhymes with cow), and ogee. Take those and change the accent from the first to the second syllable, too.
You can also pronounce meplat as mepha, mephat, maypha and mayplay. Both of these terms have also been used in describing architectural designs.
And I might also add if I mentioned I have a “Danish Garand,” people might ask, “Is it chocolate or vanilla?”
Tom Armstrong
Milwaukee, WI
PPC Look-Back
What a pleasant surprise to find Fred Romero’s article on the legacy of the NRA PPC course of fire (Jan/Feb 2020). It was especially nice to see photos of guys I know and worked with back in the day. For about three years in the early ’80s, I was the lead tactics instructor and OIC of LAPD’s Firearms Training Unit. I can tell you the guys and gal seen in the team photos were a seriously dedicated group of professionals, committed not only to personal excellence in pistol craft, but also to teaching and mentoring anyone interested in becoming a better marksman. They spent countless hours of their own time and a lot of their own money working to develop their skills and promote the game. It’s equally important to say they were also some very serious street cops. Truly great shooters, great cops, and great people, all of them!
Tom Lorenzen
LAPD, Retir
