Women’s Liberation Down Under

Back in 1997 I deployed to Australia as part of Operation Tandem Thrust. While I can’t say that I personally ensured the security of Western civilization against the communist hordes, I did make some good friends and had a great time. If you were paying taxes back then, sincerely and from my heart, thank you.

We Yanks found ourselves in Rockhampton in Queensland. This delightful little village on the northeast coast of Australia reminded me a bit of my own hometown. It’s denizens seemed unabashedly friendly, pleasantly unrefined, and, just like Clarksdale, Mississippi, everybody talked kind of funny.

The accumulated American troops were quite the local novelty. My time there gave me just the tiniest glimpse into what it might have been like to be an American in England in the months leading up to D-Day. Little kids would come up to me in public and ask me the time just to sample my accent.

I saw koalas, kangaroos, and emus along with some simply epic crocodiles. As that was where those gosh-awful-huge great white sharks live I naturally stayed away from the beach. I really have a problem with big fish. You just can’t be too careful.

One of the most delightful aspects of the trip was interacting with my Australian counterparts. I was assigned to an Aussie infantry unit. We talked weapons, gear, and tactics just as have soldiers since the dawn of time. There was also a fair amount of bartering.

These were the days before the internet and Amazon, so the world was larger then. I traded my Leatherman tool for some uniforms and insignia. I also gave the Australian Infantry Major with whom I worked a Nomex flight suit. He said he wanted to see his wife in it. I didn’t press him for details.