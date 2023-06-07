Woody’s Law

There is way more to life than what we can touch and feel. Just about the time we think we’ve got our heads around it, something comes up that calls everything into question. It’s honestly a bit unsettling if you let yourself think about it unduly.

The human genome consists of some 3.2 billion base pairs. If you unwound the DNA in a single human cell, it would be roughly six feet long. If you stretched all the DNA in a single human out end to end, it would extend from the earth to the sun and back 360 times. Roughly 40% of human DNA is interchangeable with that of a cabbage.

When dogs poop, they most often orient themselves facing either north or south. We have no idea how or why they do that. The Global Positioning System is a network of 31 breathtakingly expensive satellites that are used to help mankind navigate anywhere on the globe. Military receivers are accurate to about 20 meters. The salmon does better than that, and its brain is roughly the size of an English pea.

Each water molecule consists of one oxygen and two hydrogen atoms. There are eight times as many atoms in a teaspoon of water as there are teaspoons of water in the Atlantic Ocean. If you took all the molecules in a teaspoon of water and set them to end to end, they would stretch from one end of our solar system and back five times.