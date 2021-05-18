Documentation & Online Publishing

The second camera I use is a small digital pocket camera — mine is a Canon G12 model I’ve had for 10 years. It takes better quality photos for saving on my computer, publishing in this column, or posting to internet forums. I also record all the parts going out to plating in the event of a misplaced part. The camera is small and light and has adjustable features like ISO sensitivity and shutter speed, which are not found on my phone. It has a sharper zoom lens with a macro feature. The images must be downloaded to my computer so I can email them or get good quality prints. Many full build projects get documented along the way with photos, at the end of the build we provide a thumb drive of photos to the client.