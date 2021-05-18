Glamor Shots

The last camera is a professional grade digital SLR. I use this for pistol “glamor shots.” These studio shots are used for promotion, publication and display. I actually shoot them in my basement — no need for a studio. The camera I use is a Canon EOS 5D, which is really a little overkill. I use dedicated “macro” lenses that provide very sharp images and allow me to get close-up detail shots. A tripod is a must. I use constant lights instead of flashes, this makes it a little easier, and less expensive. Sometimes I shoot outside on the patio, but harsh sunlight makes lots of shadows that hide detail.

For full blown custom pistols, the glamor shots are planned very early in the build process. Many times, a client will provide details of their personality and life that I often use to select props for the photo shoots. I actually enjoy this part. I find it challenging yet relaxing. For instance, the “Decade Project” of 1911s (March/April 2021) features a gun built to mimic a ’20s gangster pistol. For the background I found an old felt hat, some old coins and dollar bills. A friend brought over his 1927 Thompson machine gun. I printed a few old wanted posters from the internet.

Another photo shoot was much simpler, but as effective. One client wanted a chocolate-colored set of burl grips for his Colt Commander with a matching holster and burl looking highlights. My grip maker Crystal Glaspie of “A Woman’s Touch” made perfect grips, Jason Ingle crafted a great holster matching the shades of the grips and adding tanned African bullfrog as an accent to the woods burl. For the photos, I used a simple background of brown oak leaves from my backyard. Simple photos really, but the planning and matching colors made it work.

I find lots of cool props at yard sales, flea markets and sometimes orchestrate the photo shoot around the props. Good photos really attract a lot of attention.

