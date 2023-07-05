We raised our kids without television. They, predictably, hated that. However, as a result, we had to make our own entertainment. Part of that was writing night.

On writing night, we went around the room, and each kid picked a component of our narrative. One chose a central character, another the setting, and the third picked an era.

In this case, the hero was somebody named Luscow Larue, the setting was the American Midwest, and the era was the 1970s during the Cold War. There was a 40-minute time limit. Everybody had a laptop. Here was my effort.

Luscow Larue, Ph.D., was fairly pathetic. Forty-two years old, brilliant, pathologically introverted, and destined to be forever single, Dr. Larue lost himself in his work. Like most guys, he had difficulty carrying on a sensible conversation with an attractive woman. Larue had once tried disco with a soft-hearted co-worker named Phyllis but didn’t care for it. He felt like some kind of epileptic carp.

Luscow’s job was his life. That was just as well. It was 1977, and the specter of nuclear annihilation was never more than half an hour distant. That is what drove him. What he was doing was important. His work gave him purpose.

Dr. Larue was a theoretical physicist working for DARPA, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency. Everything DARPA did was shielded from the public eye. Luscow’s specialty was radar. His mandate was to apply the burgeoning field of quantum mechanics to advanced radar detection technology. His project required simply immense amounts of power. This was why it was located in the middle of no place. They could draw down the power grid without browning out New Hampshire.

Luscow’s coworkers tolerated him. He was a nice guy and a respected scientist, but he had been tragically born without a personality. They understood him for what he was.