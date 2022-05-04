You Don't Need That — On Simplicity

Grip Changes

The contours of the frame affect how the gun functions in the rest of the hand. The lower a gun sits, the less felt recoil it has. Look for a pistol to sit as low as possible in the hand without interfering with slide movement. With many pistols, the shape of the frame is a function of design and can be smoothed but not much else.

On the easily modified 1911, many beavertails sweep high enough to let the rear of the gun sit substantially lower in the hand. The base of the trigger guard should be modified too, extending the front strap upward so the front of the gun rides lower as well.

What about texture? Ideally, you want the gun to slip quickly into your hand when you grasp it, but lock in-place when you squeeze it. It should also stay in place if your hand is sweaty, bloody or whatever.

I don’t usually like rubber-like grip panels since their stickiness can drag on clothing and make it harder to reposition your grip. Finger-grooves similarly usually require your grip to be perfect when you grab the gun; hard to do under stress. On working guns, I prefer grips made of wood or a machined composite such as G10, which takes quite a beating.

While checkering on pistol frames is a perennial favorite, some of the alternative treatments, such as the matting found on Novak Hi-Powers, are more comfortable. The chain link type machined texturing on the Nighthawk’s Heinie pistols is snag-free, but offers purchase on demand. The harder you grab, the harder it grabs you back. While 25 LPI checkering has served me well as a compromise between the aggressive 20 and the finer 30, by the third morning of the week-long 250 pistol class at Gunsite, I dreaded closing my hand around the gun. Ouch.

Some things you’ll only find out through extensive use. Once your carry gun has the basics, evaluate the controls, the way the frame fits your hand and the contact surfaces of the gun. Modify them if necessary. People are all different, and there’s no perfect mix of features and dimensions for everyone to get the best out of a given pistol.

If it doesn’t work for you — it doesn’t work.

