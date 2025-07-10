The Build

Dylan started with a stainless dual cylinder Ruger Single-Six chambered in .22LR / .22 Magnum. He used a Ronnie Wells custom aluminum grip frame called the PJ Jr. These grip frames are made purposely oversized so the ‘smith can file/sand them down to the cylinder frame, so the grip frame and cylinder frame look as one. Dylan did a wonderful job doing this. He then fit a set of walnut stocks to the grip frame, following the contours of the grip frame so both wood and aluminum looked as one.

The action work, supervised by TGW’s own Dusty Hooley, still the coolest name in the industry, performed the action work, but allowed Dylan to do some polishing and filing while learning from a master gunsmith. The finished product was a butter-smooth action that locks up tighter than a spinster’s pursed lips. The trigger is as crisp as a fall apple, breaking at a perfect 2.5 pounds.

The whole works was then bead blasted and marked “Shootist Holiday 2025” and Tyler Gun Works, Friona, Texas is marked on top of the barrel. Dylan also did the test shooting of the gun as well as signing off on the test target and “specs.” I look forward to watching this young man’s career progress. And as Bobby said, if it’s only a passing fad, all men need to know how to work on a gun.

It warmed my heart seeing this whole event unwind before my eyes. I enjoyed seeing Dylan having the interest to build a sixgun, and to then donate it for this event. Our future looks brighter than ever, having an industrious young man like Dylan honing his skills and aptitude to carry the torch forward for custom sixguns.

The Tyler family is special indeed, and it should make your heart feel good too, by supporting such a wonderful family.

