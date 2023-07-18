Online Exclusive: Ignorance Is Bliss

DIY Pistol Rest

Written By Roy Huntington
0

Last week, Roy shared a tour of his shop on the GUNS Magazine podcast. This week, he’s back with another simple, yet practical DIY tutorial. Watch as he turns some scrap wood into a pistol rest in less than 5 minutes. What do you want to see Roy make next? Email [email protected] and let us know.

More How-To Videos You May Like:

How To Make Your Own Target Stand

How To Make Your Own Shooting Bags In Minutes

How To Make Your Own Custom Gun Rest

Hit the subscribe button to be notified when our next video is live, or sign up for our weekly email newsletters to get it delivered straight to your inbox.

0

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Coated Bullets
Throughout my handloading career the vast majority of handgun bullets I’ve sent downrange have been cast – mostly by me but a significant minority by...
Read Full Article
photo of wood materials with text that reads
DIY Pistol Rest
Roy's back with another simple, yet practical DIY tutorial. Watch as he turns some scrap wood into a pistol rest in less than 5 minutes.
Read Full Article
A One-Of-A-Kind...
The Singer Manufacturing Company opened for business in the winter of 1863 during the American Civil War. Their forte was sewing machines. By WW2 they...
Read Full Article