Home-Made Mortars

Practicalities

These two homebuilt Coehorn mortars have no practical applications beyond spicing up your golf game. You’ll not use them for home defense, and you’d be better off with a proper baseball bat if you spot zombies staggering up your little cul-de-sac. These nifty little cannons are range toys pure and simple.



However, don’t let the term range toy mislead you. Both of these guns are profoundly powerful. “Blew his head off with a golf ball” would look pretty stupid engraved upon a tombstone, so be careful. The Coke can version would easily drop an elephant.



There are powder wells machined into the bottom of the barrels. You can just dump your powder in and get decent results. However, I use a long-necked funnel to make sure every grain gets where it needs to.

Be generous with the fuse, it’s cheap, and wear the standard safety gear. Give yourself plenty of time to get a safe distance away before the gun goes off. The anticipation, particularly if there are kids involved, adds to the excitement. Be meticulous about mopping out the bore between each shot to ensure no smoldering embers remain.



Cleaning any black powder gun is important. The propellant and fuse are full of all manner of vile corrosive stuff, so a bit of warm soapy water is in order at the end of a fun day at the range. If you build the carriage such that the barrel is easily dismountable you can just tote it to the sink. Dry everything out thoroughly afterwards and coat it with a nice film of oil. Be mindful of the flash hole and mop out all the oil before you attempt to shoot it again.



Both of these mortars are incredibly impressive on the range. However, as they load from the muzzle and are fuse-fired there are no federal restrictions on building, owning, or shooting them. If your particular locality has an ordnance preventing such stuff as this you should move to someplace less lame.