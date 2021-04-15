J-Frame Gems

Considerations

S&W has made so many models you can usually find a J-Frame of one sort or another pretty affordable. They’re not only practical for defensive use, but unlike what many think are exceptionally accurate. It’s possible to ding a 200-yard steel silhouette with one once you get the range, and I’ve consistently kept groups on an 8″ paper plate at 100 yards. Taking your time from a rest, it’s possible to manage 1.5″ groups at 20 yards once you get yourself settled and pay very close attention to trigger press. Most who think the guns are inaccurate simply don’t know how to shoot them properly.

Round butt or square butt? For shootability, the square butt wins, but for pocket carry especially, the square butt does tend to poke out. Airweight or steel frames? I’ll be the first to admit the airweight guns are pretty snappy when it comes to recoil but are a delight to carry. I vote for both. Shoot the heck out of steel ones and carry the lighter ones. The aluminum ones are more sensitive to being worn out with a steady diet of duty loads, so go easy on them. The Scandium-based ones seem to be able to outlive their owners though.

The traditional latch on the side seems to fall under my hands more easily than the odd location on the top/rear (behind the sight) of the newer “Bodyguard.” But your results may vary. For ammo, I tend to favor a lighter bullet like the Black Hills HoneyBadger over something heavier due to recoil.

Should you buy a J-Frame or a 9mm sub-compact? That’s a toughie. I’ve never felt unarmed with a J-Frame in a pocket and you won’t either. I think if you’re experienced and practice, you’d be fine with the auto. If you’re not going to practice and will tend to “load it and forget it” get the revolver as it’s simpler and has a less complicated manual of arms to operate it. But it’s difficult to shoot well, so keep that in mind too.

And, as odd as it may sound, keep in mind a Centennial or Bodyguard (with protected hammers) can be fired from within a coat pocket in a pinch. We did some testing and indeed, sometimes an auto would jam-up. If you insist on trying it yourself just keep your head screwed on straight and be safe.

If you already have one of these nifty little revolvers, dust it off and go shoot it. Don’t let it slowly rust away in a drawer or become yet another safe queen! They deserve to be enjoyed.

