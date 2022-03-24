Upgrade Those Factory Sights!

Escalation of Force

For geopolitical affairs, escalation is generally a bad thing. For removing existing handgun sights, escalation is the way to go. If you have a sight pusher, fine, start with that. But if your plans include upgrading just one set of sights over the next year, a pusher purchase may not be economically feasible.

I like to start with the kindest and gentlest tools to drift out old sights. You can get multi-packs of nylon “punches” from Brownells. These are about the size of hot glue gun sticks but far sturdier. The “plastic” construction won’t harm sights, barrels or slides. They’re great for installing new sights, but sometimes you get lucky, and they’ll be sturdy enough to knock out an existing sight.

If nylon fails, it’s time for brass. Like nylon, the brass is softer than steel and won’t gouge gun parts. It will make marks, but here’s a pro tip to remove those cosmetic scars. Use a bluing pen — the “gold” discoloration will wipe right off.

Some sights, and I’m looking at you Springfield Armory XD-family pistols, are jammed into place using all 16 engines of NASA’s crawler-transporter. Don’t get me wrong; it’s a good thing these sights are near-permanently cemented into place; it’s just tough to remove them should you want to upgrade. For tough sight removal, you may need a steel punch. Do yourself a favor. Spend a few minutes making one to fit. I’ve taken old, broken punches and, with a grinding wheel, file, and emery cloth, shaped them to have a flat end a bit narrower than dovetail channels. This allows you to get good contact between the sight base and punch. Try to avoid pounding on the sight housing itself; otherwise, you’re likely to break it. Whenever possible, apply force to the sight base only.

With good punch contact, use a heavier hammer and, rather than a timid, multi-strike approach, commit to the operation with a solid whack. You may have better luck getting an old sight moving with one authoritative blow than a series of lesser ones.

The last resort is… cutting. Sometimes, thankfully rarely, you may need to cut an old sight to get it out. Using a Dremel cut-off wheel, make a perpendicular cut to the slide in the center of the old sight. Be very careful not to cut all the way through — you can leave part of the sight base intact — so you don’t touch the slide surface. This “notch approach” will steel free up space for the front and back to compress, hopefully enough to get the sight moving inside the dovetail.